FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimega is revamping the way people take their Omega-3 supplements, by making Omega-3s available in the form of fruit-flavored, drinkable shots. Optimega has specific shots formulated for specific needs like Omega Shots™ Daily Support, a version for post-workout recovery called Omega Shots™ Sport, and even Omega Shots™ 50+ and Omega Shots™ Prenatal.
Omega-3 supplements historically get a bad reputation for their fishy odor and aftertaste, making fish oil capsules a tough pill to swallow. Another issue is that many older adults have problems taking pills at all. For this reason, Optimega's Omega Shots have been making a big difference in the world of supplemental health. Optimega's Omega-3 shots contain all the nutrients of fish oil but without the fishy smell or taste. Omega-3 fish oil is potent because it contains both Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which work together in the body to control key processes that support overall health. DHA is an essential Omega-3 fatty acid because it is the main structural component in the makeup of the human brain, as well as skin cells and retina.
Taking DHA regularly is often promoted as a good way to maintain long-term brain health, and an increased dose has even been shown to provide mood support. Researchers from University of Illinois College of Medicine have done extensive studies on the role of Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) and mood.
Omega-3 fatty acids can also help gut bacteria thrive. Having a healthy and well-balanced gut environment helps to regulate not only digestive health, but the health of the entire body, including the brain because more than ninety percent of the body's serotonin is produced in the gut.
Another major factor in getting the full brain benefits of Omega-3's is how well they are absorbed by the body. Their breakthrough drinkable, great-tasting 2.5 oz "shots" have a high rate of bioavailability, making them the ideal way to ingest essential Omega-3s.
Omega-3s can help the body and brain work together to feel better, and Optimega makes getting enough Omega-3 easier. Throughout 2020, Optimega has been expanding its reach to the greater United States retail market, with products for sale online and in stores across the country.
