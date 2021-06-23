TIJUANA, Mexico, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) released a study with interesting facts about hair transplant market growth and hair transplant preference.
It analyzed the three hair transplant surgeries, strip harvesting (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and a combination of the two.
In 2019 there was a 16% increase of hair transplant surgeries worldwide compared to previous years. A continuous growth was expected for 2020, but COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on non essential surgeries, including hair transplant.
Out of the different procedures, the FUE technique makes 66% of the total hair transplants among ISHRS members worldwide. FUE technique has become the most popular and preferred procedure because of the high success rate and many other benefits like fast recovery time, minimal scarring, and no pain.
Also, the individual extraction and transplantation of hair grafts allows surgeons to create a more natural hair design.
According to the study, an average patient requires 2,000 to 2,999 grafts to achieve the desired results. In the United States, the average price per graft (FUE) is ~$4.4, the cost of a hair transplant would be around $8,800 to $13,200. For this reason, many Americans have been traveling to other countries with more affordable prices.
Mexico has become a top destination for Americans looking for FUE hair transplants, mainly because of its proximity with the United States, affordable prices and high quality.
The average price for a FUE hair transplant in Mexico is around $2,990 to $6,900. Even with these prices, Hair transplant procedures in Mexico are of the highest quality, with modern facilities, expert surgeons and doctors.
The demand for high quality and affordable hair transplant options will keep growing in the coming years, and Mexico is positioning as the top option.
