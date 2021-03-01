BURBANK, Calif., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four years ago, Stealth Angel Survival launched as the premiere destination for people wanting to be prepared for action, whether that be natural disaster, accidents, or simply camping in the wilderness. Since then, Stealth Angel Survival has worked to improve its products in response to increasingly frequent disasters like wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, severe heat or cold, and utility failure across the globe. They have also become accredited by the Better Business Bureau and worked to make all of their products compliant with guidelines from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help carry through their promise of 100% customer satisfaction.
Stealth Angel Survival is grateful for both the feedback and support of its customers over these four years, and to show their appreciation, the company is going to offer everything on the Stealth Angel Survival website for 30% off during the first week of March by using the offer code 'Stealth4th'. Also starting on Monday March 1st, the company will be giving away some of their most popular bugout bags, emergency kits, and survival gear to fans who enter via our Facebook or Instagram pages every day though the 7th. Entering each day will not just enter customers into a raffle for that day's prize, but also will automatically submit the customer into the drawing for a $1,000 gift certificate valid on all of Stealth Angel Survival's products that will be raffled on the 8th.
There has never been a more important time to plan survival strategies and to be prepared in the event of emergencies big and small. According to the IFRC, not only have the number of climate and weather related disasters increased by 35% since the 1990s, more than 410,000 have died to these disasters worldwide during the past decade. Stealth Angel Survival's emergency kits come in sizes to accommodate individuals and families, and are designed for situations like automobile failure, natural disaster, universal survival wherever one may find themself. These kits can come with communication tools like radios, emergency bright sticks, first aid materials, tools, body warmers, ponchos, tents, food, and water to help one survive for at least 72 hours without assistance. The Stealth Angel Survival website also features helpful blog posts to those who want to study important topics like how to prepare for a flash flood, how to pick a location for a bugout, and a guide for long term food storage.
Stealth Angel Survival vows to strive to provide the best-in-class products and resources to customers to help enable them for whatever survival needs might arise. The brand will continue to update its growing library of guides and information, and work to make offerings affordable to the lowest-income and most vulnerable groups across the country. As a reminder, everything on the website will be available for 30% off for the entire first week of March, and Stealth Angel Survival hopes this will give new customers an opportunity at disaster preparedness and awareness. The team at StealthAngel Survival thanks customers all for their support over these past four years, and wish everyone safety in these tough times.
