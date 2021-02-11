WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The attorneys at Steinger, Greene & Feiner know all too well how often the injured and sick are overlooked or disregarded. In fact, for over 23 years, the firm's core mission has been to fight for the injured and sick.
And that mission continues today as safety remains the firm's top priority.
All offices are open in Florida and Tennessee, where employees follow the CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of clients and personal.
The firm has made it a point to make appointments flexible and digital if needed, giving clients the freedom to decide how they wish to meet with their lawyers.
According to the site website: "Activities that once took place in person, including free case consultations, negotiations and the submission of essential court documents, have now moved to digital or courier-based modes of contact."
Michael Steinger, founding partner of the Steinger, Greene & Feiner, says that lawyers have worked hard to ensure that cases are minimally affected, and the firm ensures all clients have not and will not notice any change in the pace of their cases.
Steinger says, "This is a time to come together, to support one another, and to think of the safety of everyone. We have made it a point to provide safe alternatives for all of our clients and we will continue to ensure that safety is a top priority as we fight to make our clients whole again."
COVID-19 may have slowed some industries and cause some turmoil across the world, but Steinger, Greene & Feiner have prevailed in their mission to fight for clients regardless.
Steinger goes on to say, "We hope that you and those around you remain safe during these difficult times. Heal, and let us take care of the rest."
About:
SINCE 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner has been serving and defending the rights of victims who have been injured due to the negligence of others. The firm's legal team with more than 40 attorneys is committed to representing and fighting for injury victims' best interests, giving each client insight into the law and their rights. Steinger, Greene & Feiner specializes in all personal injuries, such as auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, and truck accidents, workers' compensation, slip and fall, and wrongful death. Learn more about the law firm at https://www.injurylawyers.com/west-palm-beach/.
