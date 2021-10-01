MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury lawyer Brandon Stein, owner and founder of SteinLaw, was recently named to the Outstanding Young Professionals of South Florida Top 40 Under 40 List.
The Top 40 Under 40 Outstanding Young Professionals of South Florida event chairpersons are Michal Meiler, Esq. and Jorge "JD" Lorenzo, Esq. Chairperson Emeritus Marco Ferri, Esq. is also leading this year's campaign.
The 40 South Florida area honorees were selected for their distinguished accomplishments in four industries: Legal, Business, Real Estate and Healthcare. Stein is one of just 10 lawyers named to this year's list.
As a part of the Top 40 Under 40 class of 2021, Brandon Stein has committed to assisting with raising funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the world's leading organization in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis, a rare and fatal genetic disease.
"I am honored to be recognized as one of the many outstanding young professionals in South Florida," said Brandon Stein. "As a lawyer who chose to specialize in personal injury law simply because I wanted to help people, I wholly support the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Its efforts to help families affected by cystic fibrosis is admirable."
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation relies on support from individuals and corporations, as it receives no federal funding. Virtual fundraising for the Top 40 Under 40 campaign began September 9 and will conclude November 19, 2021. The top fundraiser will be determined at that time, and an invitation-only award ceremony for honorees and their guests will take place on January 13, 2022.
The Bethesda, Md.-based Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was founded in 1955 by parents of children with cystic fibrosis. The foundation has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for chronic disease. The foundation's efforts in drug development over the past 30 years has doubled the life expectancy for those affected by cystic fibrosis.
Brandon Stein received his J.D. from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Fl. He prides himself on providing quality and top-notch representation for those injured in accidents and other incidents, such as car accidents, drownings, shootings, wrongful death, and much more.
For more information about injury cases and how the SteinLaw team can help, please visit their website. To help raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, please consider donating here.
More About SteinLaw
The SteinLaw injury lawyers focus on helping accident victims who have been injured or hurt by someone else's negligence or wrongful conduct. The firm helps victims and their loved ones across Florida and has offices located in Aventura, Ft. Myers, Miami, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Weston and Ft. Lauderdale.
For more information about SteinLaw, visit their website https://www.steinlaw.com/ or call (877) 783-4652.
