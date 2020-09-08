HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone from September 8 – 16 to sign up for $0 down (enrollment fee), then $10 a month, with no commitment. One of the best ways to stay healthy and maintain a strong immune system is to exercise, and Planet Fitness offers a clean, comfortable and safe environment for working out. With more than 1,800 Planet Fitness locations currently open, you can find a club near you or join online here.
Planet Fitness' top priority has always been keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:
- Touchless check-in (simply download the free Planet Fitness mobile app to scan in at the front desk)
- A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness mobile app that allows members to check the club capacity in real-time before leaving the house
- Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas
- Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing
- Requiring masks except while actively working out and in accordance with local restrictions
- Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times
The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) and MXM, a technology and knowledge transfer company specializing in member tracking within the fitness industry, conclusively found that fitness facilities are safe and are not contributing to the spread of COVID-19. From May 1 through August 6, 2020, IHRSA and MXM closely examined and compared member check-in data (number of gym visits) from 2,873 gyms and sports clubs – including Planet Fitness – across the country with self-reported infection rates. After nearly 50 million check-ins over that three-month period, the study found that a nominal 0.0023 percent tested positive for COVID-19 – more than 500 times less than the current estimated U.S. national average. There is also zero evidence that the positive cases originated in gyms.
Physical activity plays an important role in not only maintaining a healthy immune system, but reducing COVID-19 risk factors such as obesity, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that 42.4 percent of U.S. adults1 and approximately 18.5 percent of children and adolescents2 in America are considered obese. Physical fitness has long-term mental health benefits as well, including reducing the risk of stress and depression. Notably, one in five Americans experience mental health illness3, and people with mental illness have 40 percent higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases than the general population4.
"Getting motivated to take that first step can sometimes be the biggest hurdle, but we know staying active is more crucial now than ever before," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "While it might be intimidating to jump start a fitness routine, Planet Fitness is here to help no matter your fitness level. With no enrollment fee and no commitment, you can come in without any pressure and experience our clean and spacious clubs for yourself."
Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.
To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.
1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Adult Obesity Facts
2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Childhood Obesity Facts
3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Mental Health Basics
4 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Mental Health By the Numbers
About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 15.2 million members and 2,059 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.