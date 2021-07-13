LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Box by Dr Ava, the only dermatologist-curated, subscription skincare box, today announces its highly anticipated Summer Skincare Box.
Hand-selected by Beverly Hills celebrity dermatologist Dr Shamban, each product in the Summer Skincare Box is curated to safely deliver healthy, glowing skin for the summer season. The Box by Dr Ava Summer Skincare Box features seven full-sized professional beauty essentials that work synergistically with one another to generate a head-to-toe glow.
Beyond expertly tested beauty solutions, The Box by Dr Ava offers a "Doc in a Box," supporting members with a robust community consisting of Dr Ava, her team of experts and other Skincare Enthusiasts. The Box by Dr Ava Community is a central place where members can discuss and have questions about specific products answered; talk wellness, beauty, fitness and nutrition; and get support on skin concerns. There's also the option of having real-time Tele-Aesthetic consultations with Dr Ava's expertly trained team.
"There's so much skincare out there now - it's so confusing," shares Dr Ava. "So the question arises, 'who should I trust when I'm trying to pick a skincare line or a skincare regimen?' When you purchase products from a dermatologist, not only are you getting a customized routine tailored to your specific needs, you're also getting medical-grade products that are formulated with higher concentrations of active ingredients."
For those that can't make it into the dermatology office, The Box by Dr Ava offers the perfect solution. The same dermatologist-approved products delivered straight to your door. No appointment necessary.
The Box by Dr Ava Summer Skincare Box includes:
- AnteAGE® Home Microneedling System - Maximize the regenerative power of microneedling. Stem cell growth factors and hyaluronic acid found in this solution enhance your skin's healing response, restoring a natural, youthful glow.
- BIÂN Beauty Tinted Daily Sunscreen SPF 30+ - A hydrating sunscreen with natural tint doubles as a light primer and provides all day oil control plus age defying antioxidant benefits.
- ERASA XEP 30 - Inspired in nature, this cutting-edge wrinkle-reducing skincare technology features a biomimetic neuropeptide that helps relax deep lines and wrinkles, boost firmness and refine skin texture.
- ESUM The Perfect Brow Kit - This professional set includes a retractable pencil, precision scissors, slant tip tweezer and brow grooming brush, that work together to make shaping brows easy. This waterproof formula will stay in place and is also vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. Available in three shades, Blonde, Brunette and Ebony, to fit anyone and everyone.
- Jenny Patinkin Skin Smoothing Trio - Dermaplaning is a safe and effective way to exfoliate dead skin cells, remove peach fuzz and enhance product performance. The Skin Smoothing Trio tool is the kinder, gentler and more eco-friendly cousin of a razor.
- PHILIP B. Peppermint Avocado Shampoo - One of Philip B.'s most acclaimed products, this shampoo is formulated with crisp peppermint and nourishing avocado oil to create a tingly-cooling sensation that invigorates the scalp and senses while clearing away scalp oils and product residue for bouncy, gleaming hair.
- The AEDITOR by AEDIT - "Try on" popular cosmetic procedures (including rhinoplasty, lip filler, brow lift, and more) and instantly visualize medically accurate results with this patented 3D Aesthetic Simulator available exclusively in the AEDIT iOS app.
- VI DERM BEAUTY Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate - Infused with the most advanced form of Vitamin C, this serum helps alleviate free radical damage and discoloration while preventing UV damage by boosting sunscreen and shielding cells from harmful UVA/UVB rays.
The Box by Dr Ava Summer Skincare Box is valued at over $550, making it an exceptional value. The Box by Dr Ava offers two membership options:
- Skin Enthusiast - Quarterly Subscription $250
- Skin Obsessed - Annual Subscription $850 (Save $150)
About The Box by Dr Ava
Dr Ava is a celebrity dermatologist, reality TV veteran, author, avid contributor, and now, the mind behind the first ever dermatologist-curated skincare subscription box.The Box by Dr Ava introduces consumers to top of the line dermatologist-selected skincare and wellness products. Subscribers gain access to experts through real-time Tele-Aesthetic consultations with Dr Ava's aestheticians, live Q&As and Dr Ava's private Facebook group. Membership options make The Box by Dr Ava perfect for everyone who wants (or is obsessed with) having beautiful skin.
