TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida Medical Clinic is proud to announce that Dr. Stephen Raterman was selected as a 2021 Tampa Magazine Top Doctor. Dr. Raterman was nominated by his peers for the category of Orthopaedic Surgery and selected for the honor based on his experience, patient outcomes, and relationships with peers and patients.
A board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Raterman specializes in total joint surgeries, including hip and knee replacements. In addition to serving Florida Medical Clinic patients, Dr. Raterman has previously served as Chief of Surgical Subspecialties at University Community Hospital and Chief of Staff and Chief of Credentials at Advent Health Tampa. To learn more about Dr. Raterman and his areas of expertise, visit his profile on the Florida Medical Clinic website.
The Tampa Bay Top Doctors list is curated by Castle Connolly and published annually by Tampa Bay Metro Magazine. Physicians in the community nominate peers for the list, and nominees are rigorously evaluated against a high set of standards. The complete list of specialists is available in the 2021 Health and Wellness Guide of Tampa Bay Metro Magazine.
In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one ideal: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high-quality and cost-effective health care to the community.
Today, Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida's East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.
Through 28 years of growth, ever-evolving patient needs, and a global pandemic, Florida Medical Clinic has maintained dedication to our mission of being the best choice for patients in our community.
