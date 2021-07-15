NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the sterile gloves market in APAC is likely to register a CAGR of about 10% while registering an incremental growth of USD 248.66 million during 2021-2025.
As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the sterile gloves market in APAC is expected to have positive growth.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualizing scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Sterile Gloves Market In APAC Participants:
Ansell Ltd.
The company offers sterile gloves under the brands, GAMMEX and MICRO-TOUCH DermaClean Sterile.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
The company offers sterile gloves under the brand, Vasco OP Sensitive.
Cardinal Health Inc.
The company offers sterile gloves under the brand, Protexis.
Sterile Gloves Market In APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation
Sterile gloves market in APAC is segmented as below:
- Material
- Synthetic Gloves
- Natural Rubber Gloves
- Geography
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Rest Of APAC
The sterile gloves market in APAC is driven by the increasing incidence of infectious and contagious diseases. In addition, technological advances are expected to trigger the sterile gloves market in APAC toward witnessing a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
