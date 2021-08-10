NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the sterility testing market to grow by USD 1.02 billion at almost 19% CAGR during 2020-2024.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the sterility testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies growing cases of HAIs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Sterility Testing Market is segmented by product (consumables, devices, and services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising number of affiliation and accreditation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sterility testing market covers the following areas:
Sterility Testing Market Sizing
Sterility Testing Market Forecast
Sterility Testing Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45558
Companies Mentioned
- bioMérieux SA
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- SGS SA
- Sotera Health LLC
- STERIS Plc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Hydrostatic Sterilizer Equipment Market in APAC - Hydrostatic sterilizer equipment market in APAC is segmented by application (food and dairy and beverages) and geography (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Cryogenic Vials Market - Global cryogenic vials market is segmented by type (internally threaded cryogenic vials and externally threaded cryogenic vials) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- bioMérieux SA
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- SGS SA
- Sotera Health LLC
- STERIS Plc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/sterility-testing-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterility-testing-market-growth-analysis-in-life-sciences-tools--services-industry--technavio-301352253.html
SOURCE Technavio