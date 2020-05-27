NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—has partnered with We Shield, an entrepreneurial organization created to help supply front-line workers with PPE, to donate KN95 masks and other PPE for healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly to fight against COVID-19.
"We are proud to partner with We Shield on this important initiative, and to thank and support all the brave, selfless, and steadfast doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers on the front lines fighting against COVID-19," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling. "At Sterling, we are dedicated to providing a foundation of trust and safety that helps organizations create safer work environments. Today, amid the current crisis, this effort is just one of the ways we are fulfilling that duty."
"In an effort to show our immeasurable appreciation to these dedicated workers, we are thrilled to be working with Sterling and their invaluable network within the healthcare industry to provide this vital equipment during this unprecedented time," said Roman Vinfield, CEO, We Shield.
For the initiative, Sterling is coordinating the delivery of supplies to hospitals across the country with a focus on states most severely impacted by COVID-19, as well as senior living and other long-term care organizations that have been impacted on a national level.
About Sterling
Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.
About We Shield
We Shield's initiative was formed in response to the desperate outcry for personal protection equipment (PPE) by essential workers throughout the U.S., with the mission to fight price gouging and help assuage the burden of those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Learn more about We Shield at https://weshield.us/.
CONTACT: Jamie Serino
jamie.serino@sterlingcheck.com