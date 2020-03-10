MIAMI, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviva has announced that Steve Lee, M.D., has been selected as president of the Conviva Physician Group (CPG), replacing Roy Beveridge, M.D. who stepped down from his role as interim leader. Selected by the physician leadership team, Dr. Lee assumed his new role on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Originally from Jamaica, Dr. Lee is a long-time resident of Florida, and served as a managing partner for North Florida and Texas since the creation of the physician-led healthcare organization. He will now oversee the clinical direction of the company and will work closely with managing partners and operational leaders as Conviva continues efforts to be a leader in senior-based care.
"As we continue to grow and our clinical efforts progress, Dr. Lee's experience in value-based care, physician engagement, and his unique ability to collaborate with center and senior management is going to be extremely valuable," said Dr. Beveridge.
The physician's group is comprised of more than 300 primary care physicians that support more than 90 centers throughout Florida and Texas, and over 300 affiliated practices that are united in caring for approximately a quarter of a million patients.
"I am honored to be selected by our leadership team and am steadfast and passionate about removing the administrative burden from doctors so they have more time to do what they do best, and that is to care for patients," said Dr. Lee. "I believe physicians should practice autonomously, focus on preventive care, and care for each individual patient with compassion and empathy."
Conviva's senior-based focus allows its team of physicians and support staff to specialize in treating seniors and maximizing their care regardless of where they are at on their health journey. "I am dedicated to empowering physicians across the organization and encourage them to play key roles in creating policy and addressing issues," said Dr. Lee.
The Conviva Physician Group is the largest private physician group in the southeastern United States. Its focus is to assist patients with aging well, and to focus on prevention and early intervention via individualized care plans addressing total body-mind wellness.
ABOUT CONVIVA
Conviva continues to reinvent excellence in healthcare by embracing meaningful patient relationships focused on producing optimal health outcomes. With more than 90 convenient doctor's offices throughout Florida and Texas, you can find exceptional physician-led medical teams at a Conviva Care Center near you. Our Care Centers are staffed with more than 300 primary care physicians who specialize in senior-focused care. In addition to offering you the best in primary care and family medicine, we offer a variety of healthcare services, including senior care activity centers, wound care, and 24/7 on-call physicians. At Conviva, a better life equals better health. Start living your best life today. Visit www.ConvivaCareCenters.com, or call (833) CONVIVA.