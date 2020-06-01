ATLANTA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micron Biomedical, Inc., an Atlanta based biopharmaceutical company, has appointed industry veteran, Steven Damon, as the company CEO. Mr. Damon will lead Micron on a path to rapid development and commercialization of Micron's proprietary dissolvable, microneedle-based technology, a novel technology designed for simple, safe and effective self-dosing of vaccines and therapeutics.
"The time is right for the commercialization of vaccine and drug products based on Micron's technology," said Mr. Damon. "This technology has already been successfully evaluated in clinical trials. Micron's technology offers key benefits that make it extremely desirable to fight pandemics such as COVID-19 as it targets the delivery of vaccines to the skin, rich in immune system cells, has the potential to eliminate or reduce cold chain shipping and storage, removes the need for syringes and vials, and simplifies administration. The benefits and simplicity of the technology, such as self-dosing, also factor into a commercially effective delivery platform for many drugs as well as vaccines. I am thrilled to be a part of this tremendous opportunity for providing improvements to healthcare through Micron innovation," he said.
Steven Damon has been a leader in the biotech and medtech industries for more than 25 years. Prior executive positions held by Mr. Damon include 4P Therapeutics (founded/sold), Femasys Inc., Altea Therapeutics, DURECT, Absorbable Polymers International (founded) and Kimberly-Clark Health Care International. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors for Temple Therapeutics and Nutriband Inc., is a long-time member of Georgia Bio and past member of the Georgia Bio Board of Directors.
Micron is an Atlanta based company whose microneedle technology was initially developed in Mark Prausnitz's lab at Georgia Tech. Co-founded by Mark Prausnitz, PhD, Devin McAllister, PhD and Sebastien Henry, MS, MBA, Micron has further developed the technology and emerged as a leader in the field of dissolvable microneedle-based, vaccine and drug delivery technology. Micron's partners and funders include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, Georgia Research Alliance, and several private and public undisclosed pharmaceutical companies.
