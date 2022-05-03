After conducting over 1,500 nights of sleep studies, a dream team of researchers and sleep experts launch the Somnee electronic headband to end restless nights.
BERKELEY, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StimScience, the company using personalized neuroscience to improve sleep, today announces its new consumer sleep product, Somnee. Somnee is the first-ever electronic sleep aid headband to use personalized non-invasive brain stimulation to improve the wearer's sleep quality. In a 1,500 night home pilot study, Somnee cut the time it took beta users to fall asleep in half, and it reduced the amount of overnight tossing and turning by more than one-third. Learn more and place pre-orders at https://trysomnee.com/.
Somnee was created by a dream team of experienced product developers and researchers, who have one goal: to help those who struggle with sleep get a good night's rest using neuroscience. Sleep is fundamental to every aspect of mental and physical health. Poor sleep causes stress and anxiety, increases the risk of diabetes, obesity, and injury, and has been linked to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Despite these risks, over half of American adults struggle with sleep, and 1 in 3 are dangerously sleep-deprived.
"Sleep is a brain activity, so it's not surprising that external aids like the thousands of pillows and weighted blankets out there haven't done much to reverse the growing sleep epidemic," said Aaron Bromberg, StimScience CEO. "We set out to create a safe, comfortable, and effective wearable sleep aid that is backed by science and improves sleep at a neurological level. Somnee is proven to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. As someone who struggled with sleep for years, Somnee has been life-changing for me, and we've already seen a profound impact on users' lives."
How Does it Work?
Somnee is a luxurious silk headband worn for a 15-minute stim session at bedtime. It uses a patented algorithm to apply closed-loop transcranial electrical stimulation (tES) to safely and naturally improve sleep. The headband reads the wearer's individual brain state and then precisely mimics and enhances the brain's natural sleep patterns to create a personalized stim session.
After the stim session, wearers can choose to take Somnee off; they don't need to wear it while sleeping to experience the positive effects. If they decide to sleep with Somnee on, the technology goes beyond tracking sleep and uses sleep data to further personalize and improve future stim sessions.
The Technology
tES has been safely used for decades to treat depression and other neurological conditions. Somnee's electrical stimulation intensity and duration are less than half the levels used in most FDA-approved applications and less than one-tenth of the levels used in most consumer electrical muscle stimulators.
The Team
The StimScience team is a mix of experienced product developers and neuroscientists. Science advisors include Dr. Matthew Walker, sleep scientist and best-selling author of Why We Sleep, Dr. Robert Knight, UC Berkeley neuroscientist and practicing neurologist, and Dr. Rich Ivry, one of the foremost experts on non-invasive brain stimulation. The executive team includes successful founders and leaders from Amazon, Bose, and Therabody.
Pricing & Subscription
Somnee is available for pre-order on May 3, 2022 at https://trysomnee.com/ with super-early bird pricing starting at $179, and will be shipped in fall 2022. The headband comes with a 30-day supply of hydrogel stimulation pads; after that a monthly subscription includes replacement electrodes, as well as the ongoing personalization of each user's stim models.
Today's news comes on the heels of Aaron Bromberg joining StimScience as Chief Executive Officer and a successful $8.3M seed funding round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Monozukuri Ventures and Great Eagle Holdings. StimScience has also teamed up with the Langham Hospitality Group to give guest and staff access to Somnee devices. Guests at select properties will also have access to a Somnee-powered spa treatment: the world's greatest nap.
About StimScience
StimScience is a Berkeley, CA based startup with a mission to translate advances in neuroscience into everyday consumer devices. Our science team has spent the past 3+ years pioneering non-invasive, personalized brain stimulation applications. With seed funding from Khosla Ventures, we are launching the initial product of this breakthrough research - Somnee, the first electronic headband to help you achieve a better night's sleep through personalized neuroscience. Learn more at https://trysomnee.com/.
