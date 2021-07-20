first guest - Jahquice

first guest - Jahquice

 By PuraEarth

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff members at PuraEarth Concentrates, a local Craft Cannabis Company, have created a new video project called, Stoner Confessions. Stoner Confessions focuses on using raw, transparent and painfully unfiltered testimonials from individuals who have been uniquely impacted by cannabis. Each testimonial courageously dives into what life is like living with a debilitating chronic illness and how cannabis and its many uses allow them to live a full and unrestricted life. The goal of this project is to shed light and provide a deeply personal perspective on cannabis that is oftentimes not publicized in mainstream media for fear of judgment and personal scrutiny.

The Stoner Confessions Project will launch with its initial video series, "RSO Stories." This series will exclusively focus on how people suffering from day-to-day medical struggles treat symptoms of their individual diagnoses, and how their lives have been impacted by implementing cannabis, specifically RSO, into their daily regimen.

RSO, formally known as Rick Simpson Oil, is a full extract cannabis oil. The oil can be used topically or consumed orally. RSO is known for its medical benefits especially in relieving pain for those battling cancer, Crohn's, Parkinson's, and many more.

Visit www.stonerconfessions.org for more information

PURAEARTH CONCENTRATES • MARKETING DEPARTMENT • WWW.STONERCONFESSIONS.ORG

CONTACT

Marketing Department

PuraEarth Concentrates

(602) 292-7793

314797@email4pr.com

www.stonerconfessions.org

@puraearth_az

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoner-confessions---rso-stories-301337434.html

SOURCE PuraEarth

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.