NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearwater is proud to announce that company Founder and Executive Chairman Bob Chaput, whose book Stop the Cyber Bleeding is becoming the go-to resource for healthcare organizations seeking to develop strong Enterprise Cyber Risk Management (ECRM) programs, will deliver an educational program for The Governance Institute later this month derived from the content of his book.
The Governance Institute (TGI), a service of NRC Health, is a membership organization serving not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership.
Membership services are provided through research and publications, online learning, conferences, and advisory services.
On June 30, Chaput will present a webinar for TGI members discussing the critical role C-suite executives and board members must play in overseeing the establishment of their organization's ECRM program. The webinar will follow TGI's publication of a new Toolbook on ECRM authored by Chaput.
The insights delivered in Stop the Cyber Bleeding and the new publication and webinar offered by TGI are based on Chaput's experiences throughout his distinguished career as an educator, executive and entrepreneur. In addition to founding Clearwater and building the company into the health care industry's leading Compliance and Risk Management solution provider, he has served as a Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer in global health care organizations such as GE, Johnson & Johnson, and Healthways. He has advised and supported hundreds of hospitals and health systems on cyber risk management.
"I began my professional life as an educator, and I have always been a teacher at heart," Chaput said. "I remain deeply committed to helping the healthcare organizations protect themselves from the cyberattacks that continue to plague the industry, and I am very appreciative of the opportunity to share some of my learnings through this upcoming program."
Stop the Cyber Bleeding is available for purchase in paperback, digital, and audio format on the Amazon and Audible platforms.
