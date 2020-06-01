HOLMDEL, N.J., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of STOPit Solutions has named Tim Makris as the company's Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Makris was previously Co-Founder and Managing Director at Sandy Hook Promise, one of the nation's leading school safety organizations.
STOPit Solutions Board Chair Kevin Kilcullen said, "I am delighted to welcome Tim as our new CEO. Tim is a proven leader who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution and is well-positioned to accelerate STOPit's growth within K-12 schools, higher education, local and federal government and within the workplace." With more than 32 years in leadership roles in sales, marketing, and general management at Proctor & Gamble, Gillette, Kellogg, Thule and Sandy Hook Promise, Tim has demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading change, driving results, and innovating within highly competitive markets. Additionally, Tim brings business acumen, integrity, passion for diversity and inclusion, and commitment to team development. These qualities have allowed him to be very successful in all he has been part of and now he will bring them to STOPit Solutions.
Parkhill Mays, who previously led STOPit Solutions as President, will continue in his role with critical oversight of finance and operations reporting into Tim. "The Board wishes to thank Parkhill for his leadership and outstanding accomplishments," said Kevin Kilcullen. "He has set the organization up for success and we are grateful for all he has done. We know, with the addition of Tim, that we now have an all-star team."
In addition to his new commitment to STOPit Solutions, Tim will also continue his passion of giving back through his various Board and Advisory roles with local and national non-profit organizations, associations, and universities.
STOPit Solutions is the nation's leading anonymous reporting system that teaches how to identify and get help for individuals displaying violent, unsafe, or harmful behaviors. Over 6,000 schools use STOPit to proactively maintain a safe, healthy school climate and get students the help they need, when they need it before an incident escalates to a crisis. This results in thousands of successful interventions every year - including lives being saved.
