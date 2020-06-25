SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stork Club, a comprehensive maternity care platform, announced that, for the first time, companies can offer an inclusive maternity program to support their LGBTQ+ employees throughout all stages of the family-building process. Stork Club has partnered with Fairfax Cryobank and Fairfax EggBank to provide donor sperm and egg coverage for LGBTQ+ individuals, single parents, and those with genetic health issues.
Stork Club's donor tissue coverage is an integral part of its overall LGBTQ+ maternity care program covering preconception through birth and newborn care, including IVF, surrogacy, child adoption, and pregnancy support.
77% of LGBTQ+ millennials (aged 18-35) are either already parents or are considering having children, making it almost twice as common as it was for their previous generation, according to the national survey from the Family Equality Council. Unlike older generations of LGBTQ+ families who often had no choice but to conceive a family through intercourse, 63% of this generation plan to start families using assisted reproductive technology (e.g., IVF, IUI, donor egg/sperm), foster care, or adoption.
Stork Club is the only enterprise solution consolidating all aspects of fertility and maternity care into one concierge-like experience resulting in better outcomes, while drastically reducing employers' healthcare costs. Unlike a perk or another app, Stork Club extends traditional healthcare coverage to historically overlooked, yet critical components of maternity health: diagnostics, egg and sperm freezing, IVF, surrogacy, adoption, childbirth with doulas and breastfeeding support. For a company with a few thousand employees, Stork Club can save up to $3 million dollars per year.
"Having a family is a fundamental human right for all employees, regardless of sexual orientation. Companies on the right side of history are rethinking their maternity coverage for the modern family," says Jeni Mayorskaya, the Stork Club founder and CEO. "The path to parenthood for an LGBTQ+ family can be very scary, confusing, and lonely. By providing access to donor tissue, IVF, surrogacy, and specialized pregnancy support, we're proud to offer the first comprehensive program designed for LGBTQ+ parents."
"With almost 35 years of experience helping thousands of LGBTQ+ parents achieve their dreams of having a family, we're thrilled to partner with Stork Club to bring maternity coverage to the 21st century," said Nadeem Malik, the co-CEO and General Manager of Fairfax Cryobank. "Fairfax Cryobank accepts just 1 in 200 applicants, and our program's eligibility criteria far exceeds that required by the FDA. Our clients realize that choosing the right donor has a lifelong impact and they trust us to offer the highest quality donors with industry-leading screening and testing – that's why our caring team goes the extra mile."
"Fairfax EggBank is dedicated to building healthy families, which is a shared commitment with Stork Club," said Emily Dodson, Executive Director of Fairfax EggBank. "We believe love makes a family, and it is important to have the support and resources to make that happen. This is such a pivotal time in our history, and we are proud to be able to share this announcement during Pride month in the ongoing support of LGBTQ+ families."
About Stork Club
Stork Club is modernizing maternity care for today's modern family, proving it's possible to provide high quality, and inclusive, maternity care while reducing costs for self-insured employers. Designed to provide care for any type of family, started at any age, for any gender, Stork Club helps businesses retain and attract top talent and helps people build families on their own terms. Stork Club provides services to thousands of employees from companies in the healthcare, finance, and technology sectors. To learn more visit https://joinstorkclub.com
About Fairfax Cryobank
Since 1986, Fairfax Cryobank has helped many thousands of families from across the world fulfill their dreams of having a child. Those families trusted Fairfax Cryobank because no other sperm bank offers such thorough testing. From the beginning, Fairfax Cryobank was the first of its kind, offering fully integrated outpatient services in the areas of human genetics and infertility to provide patients with top-quality donor sperm. Fairfax Cryobank offers a selection of nearly 500 carefully screened donors. To learn more visit https://fairfaxcryobank.com
About Fairfax EggBank
Fairfax EggBank, the trusted choice for frozen donor eggs, provides a diverse selection of pre-screened, FDA-compliant donors to help recipients build their families. The Fairfax EggBank Donor Database showcases one of the largest repositories for frozen donor eggs in the United States and works closely with all of our donor egg recipients through each stage of the process and is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Our commitment to donor quality and service excellence makes us a premier, yet cost-effective, solution for donor egg recipients. Fairfax EggBank benefits from our in-house experts with over 30 years of experience in safe and successful reproductive tissue banking. To learn more visit https://fairfaxeggbank.com
Contact: press@joinstorkclub.com