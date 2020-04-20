BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On this unprecedented 420 Day, as the spread of COVID-19 continues to impact everyone's life, STRAINS OF LIFE (S•O•L) a leading CBD Beauty and Wellness lifestyle brand, is proud to announce its 420 DAY COVID-19 give-back initiative - "GOT S•OL•?"
Throughout the remainder of April 2020, S•O•L is providing special discounts on STRAINS OF LIFE CBD Oil to help customers better manage the stress, anxiety and pain caused by the pandemic. In addition, STRAINS OF LIFE will donate a portion of each sale to the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 relief fund.
STRAINS OF LIFE™ CBD harnesses the natural healing power of the Hemp plant to help supplement the body's Endo-Cannabinoid System (ECS) in order to enhance and boost your health & wellness and provide natural healing for your mind, body & soul.
In support of 420 Day and COVID-19 Relief, STRAINS OF LIFE is offering a 42.0 percent discount on its 1500mg, 1000mg and 500mg CBD Hemp Oils with code GOTSOL at its website www.sol.md. Customers can use code SOL420 to get a 20 percent discount on all other products available on the website. S•O•L will provide FREE Shipping to customers in the U.S.
Additionally, S•O•L is donating 10 percent of all proceeds until May 1st to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund launched by the World Health Organization (WHO).
S•O•L's donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will go towards supporting the World Health Organization in buying and shipping essential supplies such as masks, gloves and protective wear for frontline workers; ensuring patients get the care they need, and accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments.
"We understand that everyone is going through a very difficult and trying time because of the pandemic. This is our way of giving just a little something back to our customers to help them try and cope with the stress and strains of life due to COVID-19, and also give back to all those on the front-lines of this fight who are risking their safety to provide and care for us night and day. We thank them for their commitment, courage and service" said Derrick Frost, Founder of S•O•L.
"CBD possess powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which make it a great multi-purpose molecule that can help with everything from sleep to pain to specific conditions like stress and anxiety that can decrease the function of the immune system which we all need as strong as possible in order to help get us through this pandemic" explains Michaele Pimentel, Co-founder of S•O•L.
ABOUT STRAINS OF LIFE™
S•O•L, STRAINS OF LIFE, is a leading CBD Beauty & Wellness Lifestyle Brand. The company was launched in January 2019 by co-founders Derrick Frost and Michaele Pimentel. Frost, an active, health-conscious tech executive, was diagnosed with a significant medical condition and witnessed improvements when he added CBD to his wellness regimen. Pimentel, an avid beauty and skincare aficionado, discovered the skin care benefits of CBD after using it to alleviate a severe sunburn. Together, they decided to explore the wider applications of the super-ingredient CBD and established STRAINS OF LIFE. S•O•L has been featured in Shape Magazine, Good Morning America, Forbes, Elite Daily, StyleCaster, VegNews and Dillard's. For more information, visit www.sol.md or follow S•O•L on Instagram @GOT.SOL
