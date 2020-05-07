ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced three studies highlighting data featuring its comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) assay StrataNGSTM will be presented at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), taking place digitally from May 29 – May 31.
All abstracts are available online May 13.
- Abstract # 3574, "PCR-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling: Feasibility From >20,000 Tumor Tissues Specimens and Predicted Impact on Actionable Biomarker Identification Versus Hybrid Capture and Plasma" presented by Scott Tomlins, M.D., Ph.D., Strata Oncology
- Abstract # 312647, "The Impact of Tumor NGS Testing on Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment and Population Management in an Integrated Community Health Care System" presented by Sachdev Thomas, M.D., Kaiser Permanente Northern California
- Abstract # e19185, "Implementing a Genomic Oncology Program in an Integrated Health Care Network with Large Scale Genomic Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Testing of Advanced Cancers in a Community Setting" presented by Marie Suga, M.D., Kaiser Permanente Northern California
About StrataNGS
StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling assay that assesses DNA and RNA in solid tumors. The assay requires industry-low tumor tissue requirements (0.5mm2). StrataNGS is performed on co-isolated RNA and DNA and detects all classes of genomic alterations, including SNVs, small insertions and deletions, gene fusions, exon skipping mutations and copy number changes. Results include MSI and TMB to help inform immunotherapy decisions.
About Strata Oncology
Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision medicine company dedicated to transforming cancer care by building a platform to systematize precision oncology across a network of health systems and pharma companies. Strata empowers health systems to deliver a cost-effective, system-wide, precision oncology program, one that integrates cutting-edge molecular profiling and precision therapy trials with routine care, so that all advanced cancer patients have the opportunity to benefit. This large network of trial-ready health systems provides a mechanism to rapidly and predictably enroll precision therapy trials. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com.
Strata Inquiries:
Terri Clevenger
(203) 856-4326
Terri.clevenger@icrinc.com