ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced that Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strata Oncology will present at the upcoming virtual J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021, at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Strata Oncology
Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision medicine company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling test that features the lowest tumor tissue requirements in the industry so that more patients can get the results and treatments they need. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com. 

Strata Inquiries:
Renee Volpini
Westwicke/an ICR Company
917.923.8117
renee.volpini@westwicke.com

