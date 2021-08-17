NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratasan and Ancore Health are pleased to announce an expansion of the intelligence available in the Market Reimbursement Analyzer (MRA) tool with the addition of outpatient institutional billing. With the dramatic shifts happening in how outpatient services are being reimbursed, this enhancement will prove to be particularly valuable in negotiations between payers and providers.
With access to MRA, users will now have more insight into outpatient reimbursement data, allowing them to compare reimbursement rates by payer and see rate trends across service lines. They'll be equipped to enter negotiations confidently, champion acquisition targets with the highest potential of success, and accurately analyze the potential ROI of entering a new market.
With this update, two data modules are now available within the MRA tool: outpatient professional billing (MRA Outpatient: Prof) and outpatient institutional billing (MRA Outpatient: Inst), which is the newest enhancement. This professional data module provides reimbursement rates for office visits, surgical procedures, and diagnostic and therapeutic services provided by physicians and advanced practitioners in the outpatient setting. This newly added institutional dataset provides reimbursement rates for outpatient hospitals and ASC institutional services. The combination of these two data modules creates a more complete snapshot of reimbursements for outpatient care.
"When we partnered with Stratasan to create the Market Reimbursement Analyzer, our goal was to level the playing field for providers and payers by creating unprecedented transparency into the commercial reimbursement landscape," said Eric Passon, Founder and CEO of Ancore Health. "This product announcement is a step towards achieving that goal."
"MRA is a powerful and comprehensive tool for healthcare institutions and payers," said Jason Moore, CEO and Founder of Stratasan. "Our goal at Stratasan has always been to provide healthcare professionals with the data they need to make their own strategic growth decisions, which is why we've taken this innovative approach to providing more outpatient reimbursement data. MRA is unlike any other reimbursement analyzer tool on the market; it puts our clients in the driver's seat."
About Stratasan, LLC
Based in Nashville, TN, Stratasan partners with more than 1,000 hospitals from the nation's top healthcare systems, across 40+ states, providing market intelligence that equips them to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in their strategic planning initiatives. By serving as a hub for business development intelligence, Stratasan provides a foundation for growth in the areas of strategic planning, marketing, physician relations, and expansion. Stratasan's suite of products and services facilitate team unity and alignment around growth metrics and market insights. http://www.stratasan.com
About Ancore Health
Ancore Health is a healthcare consulting and analytics firm specialized in practice management and physician alignment. Ancore Health's mission is to drive clarity, improve performance, and create accountability for its clients. Based in Franklin, TN, Ancore Health's team combines a cross-section of skill sets including financial operations, business intelligence, and data science. Ancore Health is honored to have provided data-driven strategic consulting and analytics services to some of the largest for-profit and non-profit health systems in the nation, along with independent medical groups and private equity backing physician ventures. http://www.ancorehealth.com
