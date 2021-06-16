NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratasan today announced that it has entered an agreement to provide its suite of strategic growth tools to Mednax Services, Inc. Mednax intends to utilize Stratasan's tools to better understand the needs of Mednax's hospital partners and develop services to help meet these demands.
With Stratasan's resources, Mednax will have the latest data at its fingertips and will be equipped to access data-based insights that can drive improved patient care and hospital relationships across markets.
"Having reviewed and considered many analytics vendors, Stratasan stood out due to its ability to provide visualizations that update with the data, the flexibility to grow with our needs, and the expertise to support our goals," said Dr. Jim Swift, Chief Development Officer of Mednax, "We look forward to working with Stratasan to better serve the needs of our hospital partners, clinical colleagues and patients."
Stratasan's Analytics Platform provides users with vital market intelligence by querying billions of data points in minutes and providing digestible and informative insights.
"In a healthcare ecosystem where change is constant, we support our users with a nimble, creative, in-house team of developers and data scientists capable of keeping pace with the evolving needs," said Jason Moore, CEO and Founder of Stratasan, "We're ready to support Mednax in finding the insights they need to be successful."
About Stratasan, LLC
Based in Nashville, TN, Stratasan partners with more than 1,000 hospitals from the nation's top healthcare systems, across 40+ states, providing market intelligence that equips them to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in their strategic planning initiatives. By serving as a hub for business development intelligence, Stratasan provides a foundation for growth in the areas of strategic planning, marketing, physician relations, and expansion. Stratasan's suite of products and services facilitate team unity and alignment around growth metrics and market insights. http://www.stratasan.com
