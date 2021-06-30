NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratasan, a high-growth healthcare technology company, was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as an Exceptional Place to Work in 2021. The Startup Weekly presented the Exceptional Workplace award to companies that have demonstrated a commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement.
Stratasan was founded to change the way hospitals and health systems use data to achieve strategic growth. That commitment to disrupting the status quo exists inside of the organization as well as outside. Stratasan is a leading provider of advanced data analytics and market intelligence to healthcare strategic planning and marketing professionals, but they are also a conscientious, culture-driven employer. Company leadership strives to create a collaborative and supportive environment for employees with the understanding that a happy workforce is the most important asset a company can have. In response to employee feedback, Stratasan transitioned to a fully distributed workforce model in 2020. Senior leadership made it a point to thoughtfully preserve the company culture throughout the process and the result has been a happier, more productive working environment.
This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on a combination of employee survey results, online and offline reviews, and industry recognition.
"At Stratasan, our 5 core values drive everything we do," said Jason Moore, CEO & Founder of Stratasan. "Those core values include: everybody makes the coffee, your success is my success, we'll figure it out, assume positive intent, and honest conversations make us stronger. We strive to do right by our team. It is truly an honor to receive an award based on the working environment we have created."
"This year's award recipients have gone above and beyond to drive workplace satisfaction and excellence. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed with all the awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.
About Stratasan, LLC
Based in Nashville, TN, Stratasan partners with more than 1,000 hospitals from the nation's top healthcare systems, across 40+ states, providing market intelligence that equips them to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in their strategic planning initiatives. By serving as a hub for business development intelligence, Stratasan provides a foundation for growth in the areas of strategic planning, marketing, physician relations, and expansion. Stratasan's suite of products and services facilitate team unity and alignment around growth metrics and market insights. http://www.stratasan.com
About The Startup Weekly
The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial distinction.
For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com
Media Contact
Kate Pascucci, Stratasan, 3155690867, kate.pascucci@stratasan.com
SOURCE Stratasan