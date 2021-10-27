WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Radiology has engaged Washington, DC-based lobbying firm Thorn Run Partners to represent the interest of private practice radiology on Capitol Hill.
"In retaining Thorn Run Partners, our member groups will centralize our grassroots efforts on one platform supported by expert, bipartisan government and public relations professionals," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. "Our goal is to enhance the voice of private practice in Washington, DC."
As in the past, Strategic Radiology will continue to work with organized radiology to contribute data for the purpose of substantiating policy positions with boots-on-the-ground data and to rally support for policy positions promulgated by American College of Radiology and the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) in Washington. Thorn Run Partners will monitor legislative and regulatory activity on behalf of Strategic Radiology member groups and communicate private radiology practice policy positions on Capitol Hill through lobbying and public relations.
"Radiology awaits regulations to implement the No Surprises Act from three different government departments, and we face a potential 9.75% reimbursement reduction in the proposed 2022 MPFS, so it is time for our groups to redouble efforts and engage," said Linda Wilgus, CPA, MBA, Chair, Strategic Radiology Advocacy Committee and Executive Director and CFO, Northwest Radiology Network, Indianapolis, IN. "Thorn Run Partners will help to amplify our voice and ensure that the sometimes-unique perspective of private practice radiology is heard on the Hill."
Founded in 2010, Thorn Run Partners comprises 35 government relation specialists—many with health care expertise, the organization's largest vertical. "Communicating the nuances of health care policy on Capitol Hill is an art, not a science," said Shea McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Thorn Run Partners. "As one of the preeminent health care practices in D.C. and the most trusted voice for radiology advocates in the federal health policy community, we are uniquely positioned to support Strategic Radiology's efforts in Washington."
Thorn Run Partners is recognized for its efficient size, bipartisan composition, and multidisciplinary capabilities, operating in the health care, education, energy, financial services, technology, telecommunications, and transportation and infrastructure sectors. The RBMA, AARP®, the National Association of Medicaid Directors, and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association are among Thorn Run's health care clients.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of 30+ privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1250+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in quarterly membership and board meetings, including an annual education and leadership summit and bi-annual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships.
http://www.StrategicRadiology.org.
