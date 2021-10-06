TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phenotypic screening has become a key strategy for identifying new therapeutics due to the ability to perform screens without knowing the target of interest. Phenotypic screens can be used to identify agents that reverse a disease state or to identify mechanisms of action of compounds in libraries. Strategies using multiplexed imaging approaches allow for high-content screening and analysis, thus increasing the depth of knowledge obtainable in a screen. Recent advantages in automation, miniaturization, imaging and analysis have dramatically increased the size of libraries and complexity of disease states which can be examined.
In this webinar, experts will discuss the current state of high-content screening for drug discovery. Discussion topics will include:
- Considerations for setting up phenotypic screens
- Resources necessary for cell biology, imaging and data analysis
- Current status of cell painting for drug discovery and future directions
Join experts from Curia, Matthew Betzenhauser, PhD, Senior Scientist II; Clark Driscoll, MS, Research Scientist II; and George Opoku-Kusi, PhD, Research Scientist III, for the live webinar on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 2pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies for Phenotypic Drug Discovery Programs Using High-Content Imaging.
