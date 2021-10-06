TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phenotypic screening has become a key strategy for identifying new therapeutics due to the ability to perform screens without knowing the target of interest. Phenotypic screens can be used to identify agents that reverse a disease state or to identify mechanisms of action of compounds in libraries. Strategies using multiplexed imaging approaches allow for high-content screening and analysis, thus increasing the depth of knowledge obtainable in a screen. Recent advantages in automation, miniaturization, imaging and analysis have dramatically increased the size of libraries and complexity of disease states which can be examined.

In this webinar, experts will discuss the current state of high-content screening for drug discovery. Discussion topics will include:

  • Considerations for setting up phenotypic screens
  • Resources necessary for cell biology, imaging and data analysis
  • Current status of cell painting for drug discovery and future directions

Join experts from Curia, Matthew Betzenhauser, PhD, Senior Scientist II; Clark Driscoll, MS, Research Scientist II; and George Opoku-Kusi, PhD, Research Scientist III, for the live webinar on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 2pm EDT.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies for Phenotypic Drug Discovery Programs Using High-Content Imaging.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com

 

SOURCE Xtalks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.