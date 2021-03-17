TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In complex oncology trials, sponsors need flexibility to be able to keep pace with an ever-changing clinical supply chain. With fluctuating patient numbers and dosages, clinical supply managers must be nimble in their approach and prolific in planning out potential strategies.
In this web presentation, participants will learn from experts in the field on how to automate elements of clinical supply and how to implement other best practices within interactive response technology (IRT) systems to navigate with flexibility. These practices will address various trial types and protocol design features, typical scenarios and how these considerations inform IRT platform build considerations and logical mid-study changes.
Attendees of the webinar will learn about:
- How predictive resupply can best account for various fluctuations
- Automation and other supply functionality to streamline management
- How to best prepare for various scenarios in dynamic oncology trials
Join Swetha Reddy, Associate Director, Services Delivery, Suvoda in a live webinar on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to hear more about the design and implementation of IRT systems in oncology clinical trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategies to Automate Dynamic Supply in Complex Oncology Trials.
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks