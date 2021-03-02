TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affordable, accessible and easy-to-execute multiplexing techniques that allow spatial resolution of immune cells in tissue sections are needed to complement single cell-based high-throughput technologies. We have developed a strategy that integrates serial imaging, sequential labeling, and image alignment to generate virtual multiparameter slides of whole tissue sections.
Virtual slides are subsequently analyzed in an automated fashion using the Visiopharm® software allowing us to identify, quantify and map cell populations of interest. Specifically, the image analysis is performed using the analysis modules Tissuealign, Author and HISTOmap. Here, we propose a strategy for the rational design of tissue multiplex assays using commercially available reagents, affordable microscopy equipment and user-friendly software.
Using this strategy, we created one virtual slide comprising 11 biomarkers plus two frequently-used histological stains: hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and picrosirius red (PSR). Multiple immune cell populations were identified, located and quantified in different tissue compartments and their spatial distribution resolved using tissue heatmaps. This strategy maximizes the information that can be gained from limited clinical specimens and is applicable to formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) archived tissue samples, including whole tissue, core needle biopsies, and tissue microarrays. We propose this methodology as a useful guide for designing custom assays for identification, quantification and mapping of immune cell populations in the TME.
Join Manuel Flores, PhD candidate, Dr. Naglaa Shoukry Laboratory, CRCHUM, Université de Montréal in a live webinar on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12pm EDT (4pm GMT/UK) to learn about integrated multiplexing techniques for spatial resolution of immune cells in tissue sections.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strategy for Visualizing, Quantifying and Mapping Immune Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment.
