SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratify Genomics Inc., makers of the Prompt Prostate Genetic Score (PGS) test for Prostate Cancer risk assessment, announced their support of doctors across the country in their unprecedented but necessary shift to telemedicine while at the same time continuing to care for their patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"During these challenging and unforeseen times, healthcare is rapidly changing, and we are doing our part to support these ever-evolving changes. It is imperative that we shift focus as a company to help healthcare providers identify and triage patients by evaluating the needs for prostate biopsies and appropriate PSA based screening strategies for all men over the age of 40," said Gina Anderson, Vice President, Commercial Operations.
Using advanced genetics, a data set consisting of well over 100,000 patients, the Prompt PGS test can categorize a man's risk of developing prostate cancer in their lifetime with a simple cheek swab. The test provides a genetic score with stable, objective and actionable information to health care providers to help determine PSA based screening frequency and decisions to biopsy.
As telemedicine continues to grow in order to facilitate the need for social distancing, Prompt PGS has the unique situation of already being set up to test patients without the need for an in-person office visit.
Prompt PGS arms physicians with a vital tool that enables them to better make those decisions while at the same time implement the new American College of Surgeons (ACS) guidelines in response to the COVID-19 outbreak regarding non-emergent procedures. Given that some procedures are associated with progressive disease, as well as the fact that the decision to perform them must be made in the context of numerous medical and logistical considerations.
Prompt PGS test kits can be sent directly to patients for self-collection with a simple cheek swab. Test results are then sent electronically straight to the ordering healthcare provider. This in turn helps identify those patients who need to begin PSA based screening protocols, those who may be able to postpone biopsy or in-person clinic appointments as well as those whose biopsies should not be postponed. Those patients without a physician are connected with one through the Physician Wellness Network to order the test and get their results.
"We are acutely aware of the stress this situation is putting on both the patients and their healthcare providers," said Anderson, "and we are committed not just to men's health, but also being an invaluable resource to the medical community during this difficult time."