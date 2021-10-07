CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced that it will sponsor Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare's 50th Anniversary Gala. The online-only event will take place on Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m.
Trilogy is a private non-profit behavioral healthcare provider that serves people with serious mental illness in the Chicago area. The organization's mission is to support individuals during their recovery from mental illness and assist them in reclaiming their well-being and direction in life.
The upcoming gala will celebrate the organization's successes over the past 50 years and the impact its programs and services have had on many people's lives, thanks to supporters and donors. Additionally, during the event, Trilogy will present Patrick J. Kennedy – a former congressman and founder of The Kennedy Forum – with its Partner in Recovery Award. The accolade recognizes those who support Trilogy's mission by working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, improving the public's understanding of mental health issues, or promoting access to mental health resources.
"We're thrilled to celebrate Trilogy's 50th anniversary," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "Now more than ever, access to high-quality healthcare is vital for people living with mental illness, and we fully support Trilogy's mission and the important work they do for the Chicago community."
Stratosphere has an ongoing relationship with Trilogy and has previously sponsored the organization's Heart & Compassion Gala and the Spring Into Recovery Gala.
For more information about the upcoming gala, please visit Trilogy's website.
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
