LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning franchise, is using its cleaning expertise to help the public stay safe during a busy holiday shopping season.
The company has created a 'Shopping Safety Kit' which can easily be assembled and carried in a purse or small bag to help reduce exposure to germs. Stratus cleaning professionals are encouraging people to carry these items at all times as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.
"We are always looking for new ways to educate the public about high-touch areas that can lead to germ transmission," said Afshin Cangarlu, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "We are hoping this kit provides a practical way for people to stay healthy and safe during the holiday season."
What's in the 'Shopping Safety Kit'
- Hand Sanitizer. This may sound obvious and who isn't carrying this around these days? But do you know how to make sure it's working for you during a busy shopping trip?
- Use enough to cover your hands and rub them together until they feel dry- This should take about 20 seconds. (Source: CDC)
- Don't use as a substitute for soap and warm water. Wash your hands as soon as it's possible.
- Use about once an hour for peak effectiveness.
- Sanitizing Wipes. Perfect for wiping down surfaces of toys, food court tables and your cell phone after it's been used for a shopping trip. Can also be used to wipe down shopping cart handles and door handles.
- Latex Gloves. If you are planning to shop for toys, this is an absolute must. Toy stores and toy aisles are crawling with germs. The gloves will give you an extra layer of protection against catching a bug while you look for the hot gifts.
- Clean Reusable Shopping Bags. Reusable shopping bags are a great way to avoid coming in contact with germy plastic bags, but make sure they are clean first. Wash each bag in hot water and laundry detergent before your trip to the mall or Target.
- A KN95 Mask. Mask mandates have been lifted in a lot of places, but it can't hurt to have a KN95 ready if you find yourself in a crowded shopping center. KN95 Masks offer more protection than standard cloth masks.
- A highlighter. A standard thick highlighter can be used to push elevator and ATM buttons. Be sure to sanitize with a wipe once the day is over.
Germiest Shopping Center Spots
- Self-Checkout Touch Screen Many people have made self-checkout a habit during the pandemic to avoid someone else handling the items you are buying, but the touchscreens can be some of the germiest surfaces in the entire store.
- Electronic stores. Electronic stores feature rows of products you can handle and test before buying. The electronics are touched by thousands of people each day and are among the germiest items in any mall.
- Toy Stores. Like electronic stores, many toy stores have displays that are touched and played with all day. It may be best to avoid testing the PlayStation 5 or picking up a pot from the adorable kitchen set.
- Food Court Tables. Taking a break? Make sure to use your wipes to sanitize the food court table before eating. These tables are filled with germs even if you just watched a mall employee wipe it down.
- Coffee Shop counter. Need a boost while shopping? Never set the lid of your coffee on the counter as you add cream and sugar.
- Escalator rails and Elevator Buttons We often grab on to an escalator handrail without thinking about how many hands have touched it or how often it's sanitized. The same goes for elevator buttons.
- Door handles. Thousands of people touch door handles during the holiday shopping season and sometimes they aren't cleaned properly. Use the latex gloves or a wipe to help avoid gripping multiple door handles during the day.
As the nation's leading green clean commercial franchise, Stratus has prioritized health and safety in their own processes and procedures. Stratus Building Solutions is hoping these tips will be helpful as people crowd into malls and other shopping centers over the next month.
