Nation's Leading Green Commercial Cleaning Company Aiming to Expand Into Nine States.
LOS ANGELES , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus Building Solutions, recently recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 as a leading franchise, is eager to announce its plans to expand throughout the United States. The fast-growing green commercial cleaning and janitorial services company is looking for new master franchise owners in nine key states. The company is targeting Wisconsin, Alabama, Connecticut, New Mexico, Mississippi, Idaho, Arkansas, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal certified products, meaning they're non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe not only for humans but the environment as well. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology such as microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 2,500 units across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.
"Hiring a cleaning company is no longer a luxury for most business owners," said Doug Flaig, President of Stratus Building Solutions. "That's why we think it's the perfect time to bring our services to new markets. We are excited to work with master franchise owners who not only understand the financial benefits of investing in a commercial cleaning company but want to make a difference in their communities."
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, businesses across the board have become more cognizant of germs and healthy practices. The Centers for Disease Control recently announced that two variants of the Omicron are gaining ground in the U.S. As office buildings, gyms, medical facilities, and other businesses try to resume some sense of normalcy, the need for healthy cleaning and disinfecting solutions has never been more valued.
"People want to work in their offices and not worry about getting sick," said Flaig. "Consistent commercial cleaning helps reduce the risk of spreading germs and increases peace of mind in the many places we gather on a daily basis. A strong cleaning protocol can also contribute to employee retention, presenteeism and limit the impact of the 'great resignation' facing employers today."
Over the past three years, Stratus Building Solutions has seen a nearly 41% increase in growth across the U.S. and Canada. Its proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. They service an ever-growing variety of clients, from schools, shopping centers, warehouses, and dealerships, to religious centers, professional offices, daycares, retail stores, and much more.
About Stratus Building Solutions
Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 2,500 unit franchisees in 60 major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/.
