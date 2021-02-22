IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus, the nation's leading provider of in-home video electroencephalogram (EEG) testing, has launched Stratus EEG™ a new, web-based EEG software solution to help improve physician access to patient data and support payer documentation requirements. Stratus EEG was designed to accommodate the data, reporting, and monitoring needs of individual physicians, hospitals, and healthcare systems.
The Stratus EEG software offers physicians immediate and secure access to critical EEG data from any internet connected device. This EEG data is synchronized with HD audio-video to provide physicians with unsurpassed information to help them make an accurate diagnosis for their patients who are experiencing seizures or seizure-like symptoms. The software enables users to analyze data and create in-depth reports. It also contains advanced features to help with the interpretation of challenging data and to trend data over time. These features make the software ideal for physicians who are interested in research and clinical publications.
"Stratus EEG is a powerful patient management system that allows neurologists to access their patient's exam data remotely and securely through encrypted connections," said Jeremy Slater, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Stratus. "This remote access will allow physicians to review EEG tests quicker and more efficiently so that they can properly diagnosis and treat patients. In addition, the software allows for the appropriate sharing of data with other physicians. This means a physician in a small rural hospital can easily send an EEG to be read by a specialist in a major city or academic medical center."
Stratus EEG enables onsite or remote monitoring of one or more patients and provides automated clinical workflows and associated administrative tools to support the needs of hospitals. The software audits and reports on EEG technologist monitoring activity required by coding and payment changes instituted in 2020.
Stratus is currently rolling out the web-based platform to both new and existing customers. "We are committed to continually developing new and enhanced tools that help healthcare providers deliver improved patient outcomes and do so more efficiently," said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer at Stratus. To learn more about Stratus and Stratus EEG software, visit http://www.stratusneuro.com.
About Stratus
Stratus is the nation's leading provider of ambulatory in-home video EEG and has served more than 60,000 patients across the U.S. The company offers technology, services, and proprietary software solutions to help neurologists accurately and quickly diagnose their patients with epilepsy and other seizure-like disorders. Stratus also provides mobile cardiac telemetry to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. Additionally, the company's R&D division holds the world's largest database of de-identified EEG recordings and is applying machine learning to improve the overall quality and efficiency of EEG testing. To learn more, visit http://www.stratusneuro.com.
