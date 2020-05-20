IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus, a leading neurodiagnostic testing company and the largest provider of in-home EEG testing services in the United States, announces the sponsorship of EEG University (EEG U.) EEG University is an educational program and resource tool for the EEG technologist community. Through the program, technologists can gain clinical knowledge and earn continuing education credits required for their job certification.
EEG University was developed to help fill the need for affordable and easily accessible clinical education for EEG technologists. The program is available online and offered complementary to eligible participants. EEG U consists of 12-months of one-hour educational sessions delivered by some of the leading experts in the neurology and epilepsy community. Technologists who participate in these sessions can earn one-hour of continuing education credit (CEU) through ASET – The Neurodiagnostic Society. ASET is the largest national professional organization for individuals involved in the study and recording of electrical activity in the brain and nervous system.
"EEG University was developed because our own technologists were struggling to find accessible CEU courses," said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer for Stratus "Our standard of care has always been to utilize Registered EEG Technologists (R.EEG.T.) for our EEG monitoring and pruning services. Like many other clinical professions, EEG technologists must complete a required number of CEU hours to maintain their certification. Techs not having access to CEU courses was not only a threat to our own standard of care, but to patient care overall. As a result, we worked with ASET to develop an accredited program that would not only support our techs, but the entire community. As market leaders, we believe that part of our responsibility is to provide resources to the industry as a whole. We're proud to be able to fund and support EEG University and the technologist community."
All EEG U credit eligible sessions are presented live via video conference. Sessions consist of a 40 to 45 minute didactic lecture followed by 20 to 30 minutes of live Q&A. This year's curriculum includes topics such as EEG Patterns and Clinical Correlations, Differential Diagnosis of Epilepsy, and Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizures. Technologists are able to earn from one to twelve credit hours depending on the number of sessions they attend throughout the year. Recordings of the lectures are also posted to the EEG U website for non-credit educational reference.
To register for an upcoming session, or learn more about EEG University, visit www.eeg-u.com.
Stratus provides neurodiagnostic testing solutions and technologies that serve to expedite patient diagnoses and care, enabling physicians to improve patients' quality of life. Services provided include routine EEG services and long-term video-monitored EEG studies in the inpatient, ambulatory and in-home settings. In conjunction with the company's subsidiary, Stratus Software Solutions, Stratus also provides secure, cloud-based EEG software and technology that offers on-demand EEG data access and allows physicians to read an EEG from any location with internet access, at any time of day or night. In addition, Stratus provides mobile cardiac telemetry and home sleep studies to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.