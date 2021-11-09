TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today's clinical studies are more complex and involve more critical systems than ever before. They require close integration to minimize human error and maximize efficiency.
In this webinar, join partners endpoint and THREAD to explore the tightly integrated workflow for decentralized and hybrid studies.
For studies involving randomization, interactive response technology (IRT) is a critical component ensuring participants receive the correct study drug to authenticate the study hypothesis. Randomization and decentralized trials are well-suited to work together to provide the required information to the study and site personnel, especially when working with a remote team.
This webinar will focus on:
- Randomizing with minimal site interaction
- Minimizing duplication of data
- Managing the re-screen process
- Managing the re-consent process
- Managing dispensation
Join Debbie Streahorn, Senior Program Manager, endpoint Clinical; and Jennifer Price, Executive Director, Data & Analytics, THREAD Research, in a live webinar on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1pm EST to learn how IRT can be integrated with electronic data capture (EDC) systems to support decentralized and hybrid trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strengthen the Ties That Bind: Seamless IRT and EDC Integration.
