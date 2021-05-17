SOUTHHAVEN, Miss., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to various studies, teeth grinding has intensified since the pandemic. We have been impacted with COVID-19 for more than a year. Now, we understand more about the number of indirect impacts it's having on the community. We have seen how it affects our social, emotional, and physical fitness. According to research, the pandemic is also affecting certain people's oral health.
According to the American Dental Association, teeth clenching and grinding have increased by 60%. When people are nervous, it is normal for them to clench their teeth. Fortunately, teeth grinding is a simple problem that can be treated with a short trip to the dentist!
You may not even realize you are grinding your teeth. Some people grind their teeth while sleeping. It is one of the most popular types of sleep disorders. However, some people who do not have a history of teeth grinding may begin nighttime grinding if stressed more than usual.
In case you wake up with unexplained jaw pain or headaches in the morning, visit your dentist to see if you're grinding your teeth at night. Untreated teeth grinding can trigger premature deterioration of your smile as well as tooth and jaw discomfort. A dentist will diagnose symptoms of teeth grinding and devise a recovery strategy to preserve your teeth.
Teeth grinding is a typical problem that dentists address regularly. If you primarily grind your teeth at night, your dentist can advise you to wear a mouthguard while sleeping. These mouth guards are designed to fit snugly in your mouth. They are very good at preserving the teeth and might also be able to avoid grinding entirely.
If you clench your teeth throughout the day, you might want to take steps to reduce the stress levels. Exercise, yoga, and deep breathing are also simple stress-reduction techniques.
Sometimes, stress might not be the cause of an individual's teeth grinding. In that case, consider other reasons like whether you recently increased your coffee consumption? Caffeine use has been attributed to teeth grinding! Remember to keep the dental check-ups up to date, including after the pandemic! Your dental team is qualified to recognize symptoms of teeth grinding. They will repair any harm done and instruct you about securing your teeth from unwanted grinding in the future. Learn more visit https://bit.ly/3tPqeak
Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center provides personalized and specialized dental treatment for patients in Southaven, MS, and Memphis, TN. Dr. Pradeep Adatrow is a Specialist in TMJ Disorder Treatments, Dental Implants and Gum Diseases and provides patients with customized treatment plans to meet their oral health needs. Dr. Adatrow is a board-certified Periodontist and Prosthodontist. He has been a full-time Professor and Director at the University of Tennessee for 14 years prior to establishing this practice in Southaven, MS. To schedule a consultation please call 662-655-4868 or visit http://www.advanceddentaltmj.com
