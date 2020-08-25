Self_Talk_Institute.jpg

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self-Talk Institute offers a solution to pandemic stress and negative self-talk, and it's as close as your cell phone. 

According to Shad Helmstetter, Ph.D., the institute's founder and best-selling author of What to Say When You Talk to Your Self, "In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, negative self-talk is something more people are suddenly becoming aware of.

"Right now, people can feel their negative self-talk working against them," Helmstetter says. "The wrong self-talk literally wires your brain to create more stress, and that's making the pandemic worse for a lot of people."

To help people learn the importance of self-talk, Helmstetter founded The Self-Talk Institute, which has been helping people change their self-talk for more than thirty years. "The Institute has identified the key steps to changing your self-talk from negative to positive," Helmstetter says. "The steps include monitoring your current self-talk and replacing negative self-talk that works against you. Listening to positive self-talk for about fifteen minutes each day is a breakthrough step in this process."

To make it easy for people to listen, self-talk audio sessions are streamed directly to listeners' cell phones or listening devices. "People used to listen to self-talk sessions on money and success. Now they're listening to self-talk on stress and anxiety. It's a sign of the times," Helmstetter says.

Today, many business coaches, life coaches, therapists and counselors, are advising their clients to listen to positive self-talk sessions to help keep stress at bay.

Tracy Wright, a certified life coach and self-talk trainer, teaches self-talk methods to her clients. "Every one of my coaching clients is on a daily regimen of listening to positive self-talk," Wright says. "Learning to change your self-talk is just like learning a new language. The key is repetition. The more you listen to the right self-talk, the more it gets wired into your brain, and the more natural it becomes."

"No one is immune to stress," Helmstetter says, "but people who listen to positive self-talk, even for a few minutes each day, are giving themselves an advantage."

Positive self-talk audio sessions on many subjects including stress and anxiety are available at www.selftalkplus.com.

