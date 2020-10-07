ZeeVee’s ZVconnect wireless video presentation system allows users to seamlessly deliver content from most mobile devices to a monitor without loading drivers, apps or needing a WiFi network. Just plug the ZVconnect receiver into the video input of a monitor and then: 1) Connect the transmitter to your PC, phone or tablet’s video output 2) Select the content to be shared 3) Push the button on the transmitter 4) View the content onscreen 5) Begin presenting!