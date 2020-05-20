SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, it is critical to remember stroke does not stop during a health crisis and can be disabling or even fatal. Across the nation, emergency care is available if you suspect stroke. During these uncertain times, one thing to be certain about is calling 911 when stroke is suspected.
The signs of stroke can be subtle and hard to recognize. Educating yourself and others to BE FAST can help you identify some of the signs of stroke and prepare you to act with urgency.
B – Balance Loss
E – Eyesight Loss
F – Facial Drooping
A – Arm Weakness
S – Speech Difficulty
T – Time to Call 911
While certain risk factors for stroke, including age, race, gender or family history, are out of your control, there are many others that can be managed and may reduce your chances of having a stroke. Manageable risk factors include high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation (AFib), high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, poor circulation, lack of physical activity, and obesity. Healthy lifestyle choices, including not smoking or using tobacco products, limiting alcohol consumption and exercising regularly can help reduce your stroke risk.
Educating yourself on the signs, symptoms and risk factors of stroke, and empowering others to do the same, can make all the difference for someone experiencing a stroke, especially during the current health crisis. Trust your instincts and take action. Visit http://www.strokeawareness.com/ to learn more.
