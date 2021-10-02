LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 26 article on Well and Good reports on the relationship between poor gum health and systemic health issues, including elevated blood sugar levels, increased susceptibility to COVID-19, and respiratory illnesses. It is believed that all of these issues and more can be caused or exacerbated by unhealthy gums, which are typically associated with elevated levels of harmful bacteria. Marina del Rey-based Elegant Dentistry says that protecting the health of the teeth and gums is crucial for overall good health; it starts with a strong oral hygiene routine but also requires dental checkups to be complete.
Elegant Dentistry says that, while some of us think it's a hassle to remember to brush at least twice a day – about half an hour after every meal is ideal – the consequences of lax daily hygiene and failing to visit the dentist regularly can lead to a series of vastly more painful and time-consuming ordeals not to mention an increased risk of heart disease, Alzheimer's, and even certain types of cancer. The center notes that the simple acts of brushing, flossing, and using a mouth rinse go a long way toward fostering a longer, healthier, and happier life.
The West Los Angeles area dental center also notes that it is important that people supplement their hygiene habits with dental checkups. The reality is that self-care alone does not always prevent oral ailments, some of which can develop without any major symptoms. The center says at worst, a checkup only takes up a small amount of a patient's time, with the crucial upside being that potentially serious illnesses can be caught well before they have a chance to do any real damage. In the end, this saves the patient unnecessary pain, lost time, and, of course, money.
Elegant Dentistry says that, looking at the bright side, the few minutes per day that go into an oral hygiene routine also foster a healthy and attractive smile. Moreover, the center says that if a patient feels less than satisfied with the appearance of their otherwise healthy teeth, cosmetic dentistry can often rectify such issues as stained or damaged teeth. In short, Elegant Dentistry says that the overall benefits of a good dental hygiene routine paired with the assistance of outstanding oral health professionals are more than worth the investment.
For more information on Elegant Dentistry or its dental services, readers can visit the center's website at https://elegantdentistry.net/ or call 310-827-2792.
Media Contact
Elegant Dentistry, Elegant Dentistry, 310-827-2792, ed@elegantdentistry.net
SOURCE Elegant Dentistry