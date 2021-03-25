AURORA, Ohio, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions announced today strong enterprise growth during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and into Q1 of 2021. Despite the unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainties the pandemic presented, RoviSys budget and sales projections remained on track, while customer relationships across many industries grew and diversified.
For over 30 years, RoviSys has partnered with leading manufacturers in pharmaceutical and biotech, delivering process & building automation solutions to facilities worldwide. As the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for efficiency and output, RoviSys was prepared to support customers in various ways.
- Adding engineering staff to help a key manufacturer double initial production output.
- Designing & engineering of controls and instrumentation for larger scale manufacturing expansion.
- Partnering with a NY State glass manufacturer to help transition a R&D line into a functional and efficient production line for glass vaccine vials.
- Supporting storage and supply chain of COVID vaccines at facilities across the U.S.
"The RoviSys team is proud to partner with organizations at the front line of the pandemic response," said Matt Knott, Director of Life Sciences. "The hard work and commitment of our staff contributed directly to health of our local community and the world community. We're optimistic about the challenges and successes 2021 will bring at RoviSys and in the world of public health."
About RoviSys
The RoviSys Company is a leading independent provider of information management solutions, manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, building automation, discrete automation solutions and enterprise and industrial networks. Since 1989, we have built a reputation of quality and continuity, technical expertise, and attentive customer service. We are distinctly qualified to deliver solutions that drive productivity, improve product quality, increase asset utilization and integrate technology for the Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Data Center, Building Management, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood and Oil & Gas industries. Offices are located across North America, and in Singapore, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.
For more information visit rovisys.com.
