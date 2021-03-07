CHANDLER, Ariz., March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrongMinded, a comprehensive digital solution for social-emotional learning, has been certified for its Research-Based Design by one of the nation's leading education technology organizations, Digital Promise. This product certification confirms a link between research on how students learn and serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school administrators, educators, and families looking for evidence of research-based educational technology products.
Specifically developed for virtual and hybrid learning environments, StrongMinded creates a safe space where every 6-12th grade student can explore, learn, and develop lifelong SEL skills now and into the future of college, career, and life.
"Those supporting learning with technology are looking for high-quality products," said Christina Luke Luna, senior director of lifelong learning pathways at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Product Certifications offer verification that edtech products meet specific criteria. We applaud the products that have pursued and earned these certifications."
StrongMinded leverages technology to provide an experience wherein students are supported, not stigmatized; resources are pre-emptive, not punitive; and activities are relevant, not rote.
An extensive library of research-based, bite-sized lessons – each just about five minutes long and targeted to a specific SEL skill – creates a personalized learning environment in which students thrive.
Because lessons are digitally-delivered and mobile-enabled, StrongMinded is compatible with any instructional model – remote, hybrid, or school-based – ensuring continuity of learning as models change, particularly over this school year.
"We recognized a huge need for a student-centered, research-based approach to teaching and learning social emotional skills – one that addressed individual student needs, which complemented rather than competed with academic instruction," commented Yovhane Metcalfe, Chief Academic Officer, StrongMind.
StrongMinded requires minimal training, can be quickly implemented, and is user-friendly for both teachers and students now and into the future. To learn more about how StrongMinded builds core social emotional learning competencies, visit our website!
About StrongMind
StrongMind partners with schools to build innovative digital solutions and provide educational services that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, clear insights, and a mobile engagement engine, we maximize student achievement. A recent recipient of the Emmy® and Edtech awards, and a previous winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind provides an optimal digital learning experience. To learn more, visit http://www.StrongMind.com.
