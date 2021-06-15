TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shriners Hospitals for Children® is proud to announce that after a thorough and extensive search, they have named Stuart P. Sullivan as their new chief development officer. Sullivan will oversee the health care system's donor relations efforts, which raise funds that fuel and sustain the mission of Shriners Hospitals to improve the lives of children throughout the world.
A nationally known leader in fundraising for nonprofit organizations, Sullivan has a distinguished resume of professional service, most notably in healthcare and higher education. In his impressive 30-year career, he has been the driving force for highly successful fundraising efforts for large and well-known entities, responsible for all fundraising activities and programs, as well as development and outreach efforts.
Most recently, Sullivan served as senior vice president of Graham-Pelton Consulting, where he provided senior level counsel on fundraising campaigns, strategic planning, forms of giving and management. His clients included Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Dayton Children's Hospital and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He is also noted for sharing his expertise in various industry publications, including The Chronicle of Philanthropy.
Before joining Graham-Pelton, Sullivan served as the executive vice president and chief development officer for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where he oversaw all fundraising activities and programs. The comprehensive development program at CHOP raised more than $100 million annually, highlighted by $50 million gifts in 2013 and 2015.
Prior to CHOP, Sullivan served as senior vice president for institutional advancement at Temple University. There, he oversaw all development, alumni relations, and marketing/branding for the university. He managed development and alumni relations for Temple's 17 schools and colleges, as well as athletics, the health system, University Press, and libraries.
"We look forward to and are excited by the level of expertise, industry awareness and national experience Stuart Sullivan will bring to our development efforts," said Jerry G. Gantt, chairman of the board of trustees of Shriners Hospitals for Children. "He will be a welcome addition to our Shriners family."
Sullivan is also eager to take on this important role within the health care system.
"The mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children to provide the very best care to children and families inspired me to be a part of this incredible organization." said Sullivan. "Every day countless physicians, nurses, staff, Shriners, volunteers and donors allow for small and large miracles to occur within the walls of our hospitals."
Shriners Hospitals for Children is looking forward to what Sullivan's leadership and expertise will bring to the future of the health care system as it prepares for its second hundred years of caring for children.
About Shriners Hospitals for Children
Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay. Since opening its first location in 1922, the health care system has treated more than 1.4 million children. To learn more, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
