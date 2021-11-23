STUART, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stuart Spine Center, located in Stuart, Florida, is excited to announce that a new chiropractor, Dr. Andrea Hucke, is joining their team beginning November 2021. Her strong belief in the power and capabilities of chiropractic work make her an incredible asset to the practice - and the entire Stuart community.
Dr. Andrea obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Northwest Missouri State University. Then she moved on to Cleveland University-Kansas City, where she graduated in 2021 with her Doctor of Chiropractic degree.
While she may be a new doctor, she is not new to the field. In fact, she is a 5th-generation chiropractor, receiving her first chiropractic adjustment at just 24 hours old. She brings a fresh set of knowledge, skills, and training with her to Stuart Spine Center.
Experienced in treating people of all ages and with a variety of conditions, Dr. Andrea is equipped with effective and beneficial techniques that include: Diversified, Activator Method, Thompson Technique, and Motion Palpation. She has extensive training in Therapeutic Exercises, Graston, KT Taping, Electrical Stimulation, Ultrasound, and Nutrition.
Dr. Andrea is joining the highly skilled team at Stuart Spine Center that can help alleviate pain and discomfort from many conditions, such as sciatica, neck pain, back pain, knee pain, headaches and migraines, scoliosis, tennis and golf elbow, shoulder pain, and disc herniation. In addition, they help to successfully rehabilitate those who have suffered as the result of a sports injury or an auto accident.
With a strong focus on helping their patients find an overall sense of health and wellness while increasing their quality of life, Dr. Andrea's goals and compassion for the field align well with the work that continues to be the backbone of Stuart Spine Center.
About Stuart Spine Center
Stuart Spine Center offers Chiropractic and Physical Therapy solutions to those residents in and around the Stuart, Florida area, including Jensen Beach, Port Saint Lucie, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Hobe Sound, Juno Beach, Palm City, West Palm Beach, and more.
They offer a comprehensive list of services to help patients eliminate chronic pain and find healing. Services include, but are not limited to:
- Chiropractic Care
- Physical Therapy
- Nutrition and Weight Loss
- Prenatal and Pregnancy
- Titleist Performance Institute
If you would like to learn more, visit their website at https://www.stuartspinecenter.com/, call their office at (772) 286-1720, or visit their location at 4401 SE Federal Highway, Suite 104, Stuart, FL 34997.
Media Contact
Kristina King, Main Street ROI, 1 (646) 470-3753, pete@mainstreetroi.com
SOURCE Stuart Spine Center