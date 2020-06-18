LONDON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr ZinX has released important findings on their patented Zinc + Hinokitiol Oral Combination. Zinc is an important mineral salt for human health. Zinc helps with several body functions and growth. One major function of zinc to human is its ability to boost the body's immunity and fight viruses. Studies show that zinc can block the replication and growth of viruses in the body and in lab tests. In the body, zinc improves the actions of immune cells like Neutrophils, T cells, B cells and NK that act as the police of the body, which attack infections.
Zinc is found and operates in every cell of the body, but it's a non-fat-soluble mineral that can't move through the fat-based cell membrane. Therefore, it needs help to cross the cell membrane from special transport systems. These systems include zinc ionophore and zinc binding-proteins. The zinc binding-proteins are located in all membranes of every cell of the body for efficient inflow and outflow of zinc in the cells.
Ionophore is a fat-soluble substance that can transport non-fat soluble elements across the cell membrane. Zinc-ionophores are zinc transporters in and out of the cell and can increase the effects of zinc in the cell. For example, Hinokitiol, a natural substance found in the Cupressaceae trees is a potent zinc-ionophore. It's known for its antimicrobial, antiviral and anticancer properties and it's regarded as the safest zinc-ionophores compared to other ionophores like hydroxychloroquine, quercetin, epigallocatechin, pyrithione, zincophorin, etc. Hinokitiol doesn't accumulate in the body and it has no recorded drug allergy or unfavorable effects, unlike hydroxychloroquine.
Conclusion:
Zinc has a vital role in human health. Several studies showed that Zinc and Hinokitiol can repress viruses in the body, and in the lab. Consequently, Zinc and Hinokitiol supplements are useful in treating viral infections.
