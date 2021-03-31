CLAWSON, Mich., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studio Sculpt + MOXXI consists of two women-owned businesses that have collaborated to meet a demand in our area offering the most cutting-edge non-invasive technology on the market. We specialize in body aesthetics and have some exciting body collaborations that will be announced soon.
Studio Sculpt
Studio Sculpt is passionate about helping patients achieve their best body using the latest non-invasive technology on the market. Jackie Pantalone and Olivia Hennig are both health and wellness advocates and will work with you to set and achieve body goals. Our medical director Dr. John Santa Ana DO is a physician specializing in interventional sports, joint, and spine treatments and oversees our practice with his extensive knowledge of the body.
MOXXI
My name is Courtney McCracken, FNP-C, and I am the proud owner of MOXXI.
At MOXXI, we believe in revitalization and renewal. Our goal is to help you feel confident in your own skin and inspire you to live your best life. Early on, I developed a passion for making others feel exceptional inside and out, which is why I chose a career in healthcare. My journey started at Oakland University when I became a licensed Family Nurse Practitioner. Professionally, I work alongside leading physicians that focus on Urology and sexual wellness. After being trained by nationally recognized aesthetic injectors, I am confident in achieving your specific needs.
Our team looks forward to meeting you and exceeding your expectations.
