WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A study of nephrologists has identified factors that are influential in the translation of research findings into clinical care for patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). The study identified factors that may enhance or impede research translation in nephrology settings. The study was conducted by CMEology, a leader in continuing education and innovator in outcomes research. Results of the study were published in Kidney Medicine. The article is available at https://www.kidneymedicinejournal.org/article/S2590-0595(22)00072-3/fulltext.
ADPKD is the fourth most common cause of kidney disease in the United States [1] yet little is known about the translation of ADPKD research findings into clinical care. To address this need, CMEology initiated a qualitative study to characterize the experience, attitudes and beliefs of nephrology health care providers who manage patients with ADPKD. Nephrology providers identified promoters and barriers to the translation of research results into clinical practice.
Inductive thematic analysis of the interview data revealed factors that facilitate uptake of ADPKD research in clinical care as well as others that impede those processes. Although well-established barriers to research translation are prevalent among health care providers managing patients with ADPKD, these clinicians face unique challenges. Notably, the study found that some factors can both enhance or impede research translation. The authors postulate that the influence of these identified factors exists on a continuum and there is a threshold or 'tipping point' above and below which promotion will be more or less effective, respectively.
"This study identifies modifiable factors influencing ADPKD research implementation and translation through educational and noneducational interventions" according to Arlene Chapman, MD, Professor of Medicine from the Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, and Institute for Translational Medicine at the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL.
The findings of this study indicate that education is critical in the translation of ADPKD research to improve the diffusion of innovative practices. "Continuing education is well suited for disseminating new practice and promoting innovation through transformative learning, team-based learning, and simulations as examples," said Dr. Chapman. "More and effective strategies to promote clinical research translation are needed in nephrology, and this study has elucidated important factors in this regard", she added.
This study was approved by an independent institutional review board. The study was supported in part by a grant from Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. The funders of this study had no role in study design, collection, analysis, and interpretation of data, writing the report, or the decision to submit the report for publication.
About ADPKD
ADPKD is the most commonly inherited renal disorder and affects up to 600,000 living in the US and 12 million worldwide [2]. This painful and life-threatening disease is the fourth leading cause of end stage renal disease; about 5% of patients requiring dialysis in the US have ADPKD while this disorder accounts for 10% of renal replacement therapy in Europe [3,4]. Patients with ADPKD experience a relentless growth of cysts leading to enlargement of the kidney and ultimately, to kidney failure. Although the average kidney is about the size of a fist, polycystic kidneys can become very large, and the result is a painful disease that can diminish quality of life in its sufferers. People with ADPKD experience hypertension and are at risk for numerous complications such as cyst hemorrhage, hematuria, nephrolithiasis, cyst infection, and development of cysts in other organs such as the liver and pancreas [5]. In addition, cardiovascular complications are a leading cause of death in patients with ADPKD. Although physicians can diagnose ADPKD early based on family history and ultrasound examinations many patients with ADPKD have no family history, which can delay diagnosis. ADPKD is managed through lifestyle changes, preventing and treating complications, and disease modifying therapy, which can slow the decline in kidney function.
About CMEology
CMEology develops continuing education activities that engage learners and enhance retention. Working with leading institutions, CMEology strives to close professional practice gaps, increase competence, and improve healthcare provider performance. Activities developed by CMEology embrace the National Quality Strategy and are designed to improve the effectiveness of patient care.
