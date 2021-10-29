BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 1 article on Phys.org reports on a study conducted by Northwestern University that found a rare iron mineral within the chiton teeth of a large mollusk species. The mineral, called santabarbaraite, is what allows the mollusk to chew on coastal rocks without destroying its teeth. Burbank-based dental center Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that while the mollusk can literally chew on rocks with its thousands of hyper-durable teeth, humans have to be vastly much more cautious with their limited number of vastly more vulnerable teeth.
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that one of the most common ways patients break a tooth is by biting into something too hard. Candies, nuts, and ice are among the most frequent offenders, the center notes, but biting down on inedible objects—perhaps while trying to pry something open—is dangerous as well. Chewing on ice cubes is another common problematic behavior when it comes to protecting precious teeth.
The dental center says if a tooth does break, patients need not panic; modern dentistry is adept at fixing fractured teeth. Of course, individuals should do their best to visit a dentist as quickly as possible for emergency care. Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says broken teeth can expose the soft tissues of a tooth to debris, fluids, and other contaminants—not to mention that broken teeth can be very painful. More than that, broken teeth can also be embarrassing, the center adds.
Treatment options range from dental crowns, which can be used to hold the broken pieces of a tooth together, to tooth extraction and the use of a dental prosthetic or an implant, the center says. Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that if extraction is necessary because the tooth is too severely damaged to be repaired, a temporary crown may be used until a dental implant or other prosthetic can be placed. Other options, it notes, include dental adhesives or veneers that can fix or hide chipped teeth that are not at serious risk for further complications.
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says overall, breaking a tooth is not the end of the world but it's definitely something that can ruin a person's day and won't do their oral health any favors. All in all, patients should take care before biting down anything that wasn't meant to be bitten. The good news is that, when painful accidents do happen, a skilled dentist can address the situation quickly and effectively.
