Figure 1. A typical example of a control case. Selected tomograms in horizontal (A), sagittal (B), and coronal (C) orientation are provided. The color scale for the tomograms is provided. All voxels are scaled to the brain maximum and assigned each a color gradient based on its percentile of activity. Each color step represents a (not necessarily linear) five-percentile-point change in rCBF. (D) A 3-D representation of the scan data is shown.