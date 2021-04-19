AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February, 2021 study conducted by imaware™ , a home-based digital health testing company, asked 1,000 people ages 45 - 65 across the United States how their healthcare habits have changed amidst the pandemic. The findings reveal most Americans have transitioned to a coordinated care model and the US healthcare system is seeing positive trends in people addressing foregone care and the growing acceptance of at-home care.
Disrupted Doctor Visits Improving
Major disruptions in the US healthcare system were rampant in mid-2020, which was problematic for people with chronic conditions. People missed preventive care for illnesses such as diabetes or cancer screenings, ultimately delaying diagnosis. In a study conducted by Jama from March to mid-July 2020, 41% of adults surveyed reported foregone care, the gap between the perceived need and actual utilization of healthcare services. The imaware survey showcased a dramatic change in this behavior in the past 12 months, with 83% of respondents reported visiting the doctor.
Data suggests these changes in patient behavior are here to stay
A closer look at how individuals managed their care over the last 12 months showed that care preferences may be at a crossroads. While 55% of those polled visited a doctor in-person, 39% of survey respondents utilized virtual care, and a total of 7% leveraged both in-person and virtual care.
Based on a pre-pandemic survey by Accenture, only 19% of US consumers had received virtual healthcare support, making the survey response of 39% a marked increase. These behaviors suggest that virtual healthcare is trending as the general population adapts - and will likely remain the norm well beyond the pandemic.
Gallup reported that while telehealth usage rates, for example, may have declined from their peaks in the early months of the pandemic, public desire for telehealth in the US has only continued to grow, with 50% of people saying they are likely to use it in the future (as of September 2020). According to another survey conducted by The Harris Poll in December 2020, approximately 65% of Americans plan to continue to use telehealth after the pandemic ends.
It is becoming increasingly evident that telehealth is here to stay, and that Americans will rely on a model of coordinate care, using both telehealth and in-person doctor visits.
Blood Work Trends, General Population Now Comfortable with Home Testing
Another finding from the imaware™ survey revealed that 70% of Americans have had vital blood work performed in the last year, which is encouraging as blood work is an undeniably important component of fully understanding the status of one's health.
Additionally, 65% of survey respondents said they would choose to have their blood work checked (self-administered via finger prick) at home, indicating that there is immense value in making healthcare available beyond a doctor's office and traditional lab environments. Access to care in today's climate must be available anytime, anywhere.
Overall, findings from the imaware survey reveal the future of care, what was and what will be, as a result of the undeniable impact COVID-19 has had on the US health system. Americans have flocked to and adapted to new models of digital health services and at-home care. This new future of care, a balance of digital and physical attention to one's health while leveraging multiple resources, means "digital healthcare" will soon just be seen as healthcare.
To learn more about the survey findings, please visit: https://www.imaware.health/covid-and-virtual-healthcare
About imaware™
Headquartered in Texas, imaware™ is a digital health platform that offers advanced at-home tests that empower people to take control of their health. With over 15 tests including screening for Covid-19, imaware™ has provided an essential healthcare service to thousands of Americans for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer, and autoimmune disorders. For more information, visit imaware.health.
Media Contact
Alicia Whitley, imaware, +1 2817944972, aliciaw@louhammond.com
SOURCE imaware